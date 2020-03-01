Helen Mirren says Meghan Markle “was a fantastic addition to the royal family”

Actress Helen Mirren says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were” absolutely right “to quit the royal family and called the Duchess” fantastic “.

The 74-year-old English actress, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in the 2006 film The Queen, spoke with diversity This week was about the couple's decision to distance themselves from royal life and move to Canada with their 9-month-old son Archie.

“I think their instincts are absolutely correct, and I greet them for that,” Mirren told the outlet. “Very much actually. Of course it’s complicated. “

To put it mildly, after the decision, the queen publicly recognized the couple's struggles" as a result of an intense trial over the past two years "and thanked them for their service and the couple appeared in October in ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African trip in which the Duchess admitted that she was "very naive" unprepared for the test that came with royal life, despite warnings from friends that "the British tabloids." will destroy your life.

Prince Harry also told ITV that negative attention “hurts”, especially when rumors are not true.

Buckingham Palace has made it clear that a consequence of Meghan and Harry’s new life means the loss of their HRH titles on March 31, “because they are no longer working members of the royal family”.

Helen Mirren, pictured with Queen Elizabeth in 2011, says Meghan Markle made the right decision by withdrawing from the royal family. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool / Getty Images) More

So last week the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge withdrew trademark applications to use the term "Sussex Royal" along with "any other iteration of" Royal "for their new nonprofit organization. But they stated on their website Sussex Royal While the monarchy or cabinet has no jurisdiction over the use of the word "royal" overseas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use "sussex royal" or an iteration of the word "royal" in to use any area (either within the UK or otherwise) where the transition will take place in spring 2020.

The Royals – especially Markle – were accused of splitting the monarchy, Mirren said diversity"Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family – charming, did everything right, was gracious, was gracious and seemed … Wow! What a nice addition. Didn't seem neurotic … "

Mirren added: “I think it’s a loss in a way, but at the same time I think that her instincts are absolutely correct. And I think hopefully everything will clear up by itself, and the Boulevard Pearl Couplers will overcome their trauma if they don’t have someone to attack all the time. You will find another victim … probably me. “

The actress, who appointed the Queen Queen of the Order of the British Empire in 2003, joined the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday, where she received the Golden Bear Honorary Award for her life's work in film.

Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign in here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.