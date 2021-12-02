Helen Mirren Transforms Into Israel’s “Iron Lady” Golda Meir in New Film

Helen Mirren transforms into Israel’s “Iron Lady” Golda Meir for a new film, and she is unrecognizable.

Watch Helen Mirren transform into former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the first and only woman to hold the position.

Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women, from Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great.

As a result, it’s no surprise that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the country’s first female Prime Minister.

During the Yom Kippur War of 1973, Meir works with the all-male Cabinet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mirren said at the time of the casting announcement, “Golda Meir was a formidable, intransigent, and powerful leader.”

“It’s a huge challenge to portray her at the lowest point in her extraordinary life.”

Meir died of lymphatic cancer in 1978 at the age of 80.

The biopic, currently titled Golda, is currently filming in London, where photographers spotted Mirren filming alongside Camille Cottin of Call My Agent! Mirren is nearly unrecognizable in the photos, and thanks to prosthetics and makeup, she is a dead ringer for Meir.

The cast will travel to Israel to film on location following six weeks of filming in London.

Continue scrolling to see more celebrities whose on-screen transformations and acting earned them Academy Award nominations!

In order to play the iconic jazz singer in the 2021 film, the actress lost nearly 40 pounds, earning her an Oscar nomination.

According to Variety, makeup and special effects artist Matthew Mungle took Close’s 2011 head cast from Albert Nobbs and sculpted her a new set of false ears and a false nose to transform her into her role as real-life Appalachian grandmother Mamaw Vance in the 2020 film.

The actress was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance.

The stunning actress won Best Actress at the 2004 Academy Awards for her chilling portrayal of real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

For his Oscar-nominated role as a beer-bellied con artist in American Hustle in 2013, the British actor gained more than 40 pounds.

In 2018, he put in the same amount of effort to play former US Vice President Dick Cheney in the film Vice, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

The star plummeted 70…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Helen Mirren transforms into Israel’s “Iron Lady” Golda Meir for a new film, and she is unrecognizable.

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/fCe_qN1av_by?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/B

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel’s “Iron Lady” Golda Meir for New Film