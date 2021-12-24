Heléne Yorke, star of “The Other Two,” models her mother’s wedding gown from 40 years ago.

Heléne Yorke of ‘The Other Two’ Models Her Mother’s 40-Year-Old Wedding Dress

Heléne Yorke of The Other Two used her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 23 to model her mother’s 1982 wedding gown, which she looked stunning in.

That isn’t to say the dress hasn’t been worn since her mother wore it nearly 40 years ago.

Sam Bennett, a celebrity costume designer who has worked with Lady Gaga and a slew of other celebrities, tweaked the gown so it could find a new home in the Vancouver native’s closet.

Yorke shared photos of her transformation on her Instagram Story.

In 1982, she wrote as a text overlay on a mirror selfie of the too-small design, “Here’s the sad moment I realized I could’ve EATEN my Mom,” she said.

Yorke took yet another selfie after Bennett finished working his magic on the garment, which now appeared to be custom-made for her.

The off-the-shoulder dress has floral embellished details that extend down the center of the dress.

“Sam performed fashun surgery and gave it new life,” the actress wrote on the mirror photo as a text overlay.

“I had given up hope.

I adore him, and I can’t believe he agreed to assist me.”

Yorke will not be wearing the dress to her wedding because she is already married.

After getting engaged on Valentine’s Day, the actress said yes to marrying her now-husband, Bary Dunn, in September.

According to their wedding website, they married at the Ace Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, just around the corner from Grand Army, where they had their first date in February 2019.

Secret Weddings of Celebrity Couples

Yorke isn’t the only celebrity who has tried on — or worn — her mother’s wedding gown.

Margot Robbie married Tom in a top-secret ceremony in Australia in 2016, wearing her mother’s vintage boho wedding gown.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters tried on mom Kris Jenner’s gowns for fun in 2009, and reality star fans will never forget that.

Kim wrote on her now-defunct blog, “If you guys watched the wedding special, you’ll remember the part where my mom brings out her old wedding gowns.”

“My mother began to cry.”

