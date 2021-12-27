Hello, y’all! Check out the Season 6 Trailer for Queer Eye’s Fab Five as they travel deep into the heart of Texas.

Hello, everyone! Check out the Season 6 Trailer for Queer Eye’s Fab Five as they travel deep into Texas.

Season 6 of Netflix’s Queer Eye is coming to Texas in December, and everything is bigger in Texas, including makeovers.

Here’s where you can find out everything you need to know.

More fabulous fashion and meaningful makeovers than you can shake a stick at are on the way.

Queer Eye returns in December.

All new episodes of the Emmy-winning hit show will take us to Austin, Texas on January 31.

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France star in a new teaser for Season 6 of Netflix’s Life Whisperers.

“Howdy, y’all,” a cowboy-hat-wearing Van Ness exclaims in the new trailer, having moved on from Atlanta city makeovers.

The ambassadors’ new home base in Austin will allow them to make a difference in the lives of deserving Texans like a brave dance instructor with a family-owned honky-tonk, a charming cowboy who doesn’t shower often, a trans body builder seeking parental approval, and even an entire high school in need of prom assistance.

While these people face life-changing events, the Fab Five take their heart-warming program a step further this season by coming up with solutions to the problems that have plagued the modern world since 2020.

“It’s been a year of a pandemic, so much change,” Porowski says as he and his colleagues help a bakery in need.

“However, it’s a good reminder of what matters most to us, which is each other.”

“Say to yourself, ‘My dreams don’t hurt me,” Brown tells a young performer whose shows will close in 2020.

My dreams provide me with the most memorable moments of my life.

During one tear-filled makeover, Van Ness muses, “Perhaps America is going to be okay after all.”

Check out the trailer for yourself, and be sure to tune in on December for all of the Fab Five’s best moments.

When Queer Eye returns on Netflix on January 31, it will be the 31st episode.

