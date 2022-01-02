Henry Cavill, star of ‘The Witcher,’ admits that he has to begin each day on set with this one ‘Good Manners’ act.

In Netflix’s The Witcher, Henry Cavill portrays the silent and stoic Geralt of Rivia, but the actor is far more outgoing than his character.

Cavill, in fact, makes it a point to get to know the people around him, particularly when he’s on the job.

While it is time-consuming, The Witcher star believes it is a matter of basic courtesy.

While filming a series like The Witcher is undoubtedly hectic, Henry Cavill remains true to his principles.

The actor believes in keeping in touch with his coworkers and genuinely wants to know how they’re doing.

Cavill admitted to starting his day by greeting everyone around him in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He says to the outlet that he goes out of his way to do so:

“We forget basic human decencies when we’re on set, which is often rush-rush-rush.”

I want people to know that I respect everything they do and that they are simply doing their job, just like me.

Respect and good manners are all I care about.”

That’s a commendable philosophy, and those who work with Cavill are sure to appreciate his pleasant demeanor.

Regrettably, his “good manners” act can occasionally backfire.

Although Henry Cavill’s desire to greet everyone on set is likely to create a positive atmosphere while filming The Witcher, showrunner Lauren S Hissrich acknowledges that there is a drawback.

With such a large cast and crew, the assistant directors frequently have to rush him to get to work.

“It’s gotten to the point where our ADs say, ‘OK, we have a huge crew, you can’t ask everyone,'” Hissrich told THR.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t appear that the actor’s routine slows things down too much — and it’s likely endeared him to both coworkers and fans.

Cavill is not only friendly, but also extremely knowledgeable about the show.

Freya Allen confirmed this to GAMINGbible, describing him as a fantastic source of Witcher information:

“He knows everything there is to know about The Witcher.”

We’d be in the middle of a scene when he’d say, ‘I believe it…’

