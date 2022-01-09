Henry Golding, Ashton Kutcher, and Others Have Surprising Royal Connections

Many celebrities have had interesting encounters with members of the royal family.

Before he became an actor, Henry Golding revealed that Duchess Kate would pay him a visit at his workplace.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2021, the Crazy Rich Asians actor revealed that Kate Middleton used to come to the hairdressers where he used to work way back when.

“I used to cut her brother’s [James Middleton’s] hair.”

Meanwhile, David Duchnovny’s relationship with Prince Charles was tainted when he was forced to explain what “booty call” meant at a concert in the 1990s.

“They say the phrase ‘booty call’ over and over again in the song, which I don’t remember, and I saw Prince Charles look perplexed.”

“And he said, ‘Booty call…,'” the X-Files star said on James Corden’s Late Late Show about the Duke of Wales’ reaction to All Saints’ “Bootie Call.”

Duchnovny explained how he translated the term for the royal at the time.

During his May 2018 appearance, he explained, “It’s when a man or a woman calls a man or a woman to come to their home late at night for the express purpose of… getting together and then leaving right afterward.”

Cate Blanchett had an awkward encounter with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip while trying to figure out why she was having lunch with them.

“There were 12 of us, and I couldn’t figure out why I’d been invited for the life of me,” Blanchett said in September 2018 on The Jonathan Ross Show.

At the time, the actress wondered if her previous work on the 1998 film Elizabeth had anything to do with her invitation.

“I thought to myself while playing Queen Elizabeth [I] and sitting next to [Elizabeth II], ‘Maybe she’s seen the movie and wants to ask me about my interpretation,'” she explained.

The late Duke of Edinburgh, on the other hand, was keen to make use of Blanchett’s filmmaking experience.

“I sat next to [Philip],” explained the Thor: Ragnarok star.

“‘I heard you’re an actor? I was given a DVD player for,’ he said.

