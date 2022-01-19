Henry Thomas, who played Elliott on ET as a kid, looks nothing like he did 40 years ago.

Henry Thomas, who played Elliott on ET as a child, looks nothing like he did 40 years ago.

Since its release in 1982, ET the Extra-Terrestrial has become one of the most recognizable films of all time.

After becoming stranded on Earth, a young boy named Elliott befriends an extraterrestrial.

Henry Thomas portrayed Elliott, while Drew Barrymore portrayed his younger sister Gertie.

Henry has been immortalized as the endearing 10-year-old boy, but he is now 50 years old and has a lengthy acting resume on both the big and small screens.

Many viewers of Netflix’s recent horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor will be surprised to learn that Uncle Henry is actually the grown-up Elliott from ET.

Henry previously appeared in The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix, and his other television credits include Stargirl, in which he played Dr.

Midnight and betrayal are two words that come to mind when I think of the movie Midnight and Betrayal.

Henry has acted in films such as Gangs of New York, Gerald’s Game, and Dear John, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day Lewis.

In 2018, Henry appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss his iconic role and how he took a break from the spotlight after the film’s success.

“It was mostly voluntary,” he said, “but I think my parents were terrified by the overwhelming fame.”

“Having to pack up and go off with me did not sit well with my mother, who was very keen on living a rural life.”

“This is kind of sad Lorraine,” Henry admitted, “but I’ll tell you, because they hadn’t seen the film, I had kind of set it up as a big reveal.”

“And I figured I’d introduce them to ET and they’d have no idea it was me.”

“So I set it up, and they were all watching, and when it started, I said, ‘Do you recognize that fellow right there?’ and my daughter, who was eight at the time, turned around and said, ‘Yes dad, we know it’s you.’

This was the film you made when you were a kid, and we’ve already seen the previews on one of our dvds.’

“And then I was like, ‘Oh,’ and I was off to the kitchen.”