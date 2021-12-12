Henry Winkler of ‘Happy Days’ Sends Heartfelt Message to Tornado Victims

Henry Winkler, star of ‘Happy Days,’ sends a heartfelt message to tornado victims.

Henry Winkler, a well-known actor, expressed his condolences to those affected by this weekend’s deadly tornado outbreak.

The former Happy Days star retweeted a clip of aerial footage from Mayfield, Kentucky, showing the devastation.

“To EVERYONE whose lives have been ripped apart, we are thinking [of]and praying [for]you and yours,” he wrote.

Winkler’s tweet linked to a video by photojournalist Brandon Clement, as well as a comment from cable news pundit Yamiche Alcindor, both of which were posted on Saturday.

Like Winkler’s, all of the posts drew shock and sympathy comments.

As the weekend progressed, the actor did not post anything else about the tornadoes, but new images continued to emerge, including some terrifying scenes from the ground.

We are thinking of you and praying for you and your family https:t.coqJvZ6QeEjF

Six states – Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee – were hit by tornadoes on Friday and Saturday.

According to CNN, over 100 people are believed to be dead in Kentucky as of this writing, with at least 80 confirmed deaths so far.

Governor of the United States of America

On Sunday morning, Andy Beshear spoke with CNN about the recovery plan.

“I understand that people can see the visuals, but in some of these places, it goes on for 12 blocks or more.”

And it’ll take some time,” he said.

“You think you’d go door-to-door to check on people and see if they’re all right, but there aren’t any doors.”

I mean, is there anyone in the ruins of thousands upon thousands of structures?

Of course, the tornado damage is only a part of the problem.

Over 50,000 people in Kentucky are said to be without power, leaving them without heat and no way to safely store food in the midst of their devastation.

In 19 words, this pretty much sums it up.

(hashtag)Mayfield(hashtag)MayfieldTornado(hashtag)KyWx(hashtag)WXpic.twitter.comIcPL4XGtPS(hashtag)WX(hashtag)WX(hashtag)WX(hashtag)WX(hashtag)WXpic.twitter.comIcPL4XGtPS(hashtag)

As rescue and relief efforts began, Deanne Criswell, the top FEMA administrator, appeared on CNN on Sunday to warn that such storms are “our new normal” due to climate change.

Criswell bluntly stated, “This is going to be our new normal.”

“The effects of climate change that we are witnessing are our generation’s crisis.”

We’ve got a lot on our plate…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Shares Moving Message for Victims of Deadly Tornadoes