Her Majesty bestows the highest honor on Camilla for her services to the Royal Family, according to Queen Elizbaeth’s announcement.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been made a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by the Queen.

Camilla has been elevated to the country’s most prestigious order of chivalry in honor of her service to the monarchy.

Since marrying the Prince of Wales in 2005, the duchess has been an outspoken supporter of the monarchy through her own public works and engagements.

Camilla is a patron or supporter of several literacy charities, as well as a spokesperson for victims of domestic violence and a supporter of several animal welfare organizations.

The Queen, who acts independently of Number 10 and recognizes those who have served the sovereign personally, appoints Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Royal Family live blog…

The monarch has appointed the Queen’s head chef as a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

Mark Flanagan oversaw the catering team at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding reception and has previously led the catering team at state banquets.

Mark Flanagan was in charge of the catering team at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding reception, as well as other major events like state banquets.

The royal household’s head chef has worked for some of the world’s best chefs, including Michel and Albert Roux and Raymond Blanc, and will be celebrating his 20th year with the royal family next year.

The RVO awards are in the Queen’s gift and are given out independently of Downing Street to people who have personally served the monarch or the royal family.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been appointed a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by the Queen.

Camilla has been elevated to the country’s most prestigious order of chivalry in honor of her service to the monarchy.

Since marrying the Prince of Wales in 2005, the duchess has publicly supported the monarchy through her own public works and engagements.

Camilla is a patron or supporter of several literacy charities, as well as a spokesperson for victims of domestic violence and a supporter of several animal welfare organizations.

The Queen, who acts independently of Number 10 and recognizes those who have served the sovereign personally, appoints Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter.

In 2022, the Queen will celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee, making her the first British monarch to reach the age of 70.

In June, the four-day national Jubilee festivities will take place…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.