Her Majesty feared Prince Andrew would DESTROY the Royal Family by retaining beloved titles, according to the latest news from Queen Elizabeth.

It has been claimed that the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of his title because she was afraid that not doing so would DESTROY the royal family.

After a US judge ruled that her allegation of sexual assault against him can be heard in a civil trial, one of Andrew’s few options is to try to reach an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

However, Ms Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, suggested that money alone would not satisfy his client, implying that she may want her day in court or some sort of admission or acknowledgement of her position from the Duke.

“I think it’s very important for Virginia Giuffre and the other victims that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and the other victims,” Mr Boies told BBC Newsnight.

I don’t believe she has a firm opinion on what a solution should be at this time, nor do I believe she could.

“However, I believe it will be important that this resolution vindicates her and the claim she has made.”

“I don’t believe she’d be interested in a purely financial settlement.”

In the wake of the sex assault scandal, Andrew has had his military and HRH honours revoked by the Queen.

Buckingham Palace broke the shocking news on Thursday evening, just days after a US judge ruled that the abuse allegations against him should go to trial.

Ms Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times in 2001, but Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing and even claims he has never met Ms Giuffre.

The Duke of York will most likely fade from public life forever as a result of Her Majesty’s tightly written 42-word missive.

Here are seven indications that he’s been banished to the royal wilderness.

The Queen summoned her second son, widely regarded as her “favorite,” to Windsor Castle in an attempt to prevent the Royal Family’s sex assault case from causing more harm.

At around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, Andrew arrived with a solemn expression on his face for the emotional discussion.

The duke’s titles were returned to his mother during the 90-minute meeting, which came just hours after a judge ruled that he would face a court battle with his rape accuser.

Meghan and Harry ditched the Firm, and Her Majesty is reportedly following the same model she used for Megxit.

