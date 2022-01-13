Her Majesty’s new Annus Horribilis – Her Majesty’s new Annus Horribilis will be even worse than the scandal-plagued 1992 Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty’s new Annus Horribilis – Her Majesty’s new Annus Horribilis will be even more scandal-plagued than the 1992 Platinum Jubilee.

Experts predict that, like her infamous 1992 Annus Horribilis, the Queen’s joyous Platinum Jubilee will be marred by scandal.

Her Majesty has been beset by Royal Family divorces, and Windsor Castle was nearly destroyed by fire three decades ago, prompting experts to predict that the 95-year-old will have to endure yet another year of heartbreak.

The royal family has been rocked by a slew of scandals in the last year, including Prince Andrew’s sex claim and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s official departure from the royal family.

And royal experts told Infosurhoy that Her Majesty’s next 12 months could be even more difficult, with her favorite son Prince Andrew facing a civil lawsuit over Virginia Giuffre’s sex claims against him, Harry set to release an explosive autobiography, and it being her first year without her beloved husband Prince Philip by her side.

Her Majesty’s words on the 40th anniversary of her Accession appear to have backfired, as another Annus Horribilis may be on the way.

As the Queen prepares for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, royal expert Phil Dampier told the Sun Online that he hopes for a better year for her.

“With Prince Phillip’s death, Harry and Meghan’s departure, the Oprah Winfrey interview, and, of course, Prince Andrew,” he added, “last year was also an Annus Horribilis.”

“As she approaches her 70th year on the throne, the Queen would have wished for calmer waters this year.”

Dampier, on the other hand, is concerned that Prince Andrew’s legal issues will “cast a shadow” over her upcoming festivities.

“I believe this will be a good year for the Queen if they can work out their differences with Prince Andrew, as Jubilees always boost the Monarchy.”

When his former wife Sarah Ferguson was photographed in a compromising position with her financial advisor while on vacation in St Tropez in 1992, the Duke of York was also embroiled in a royal scandal.

The couple split after photos of Texan millionaire John Bryan kissing Fergie’s toes were published, and Fergie announced their divorce four years later.

In the same difficult year, Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, divorced Captain Mark Phillips, her husband of nearly two decades, after a three-year separation.

She married Timothy Laurence later that year, making her the first child of a British monarch to remarry.

