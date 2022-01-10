Here are 21 fashionable winter sweaters for city girls on the go, starting at (dollar)12.

Here are 21 trendy winter sweaters for city girls on the go, with prices starting at (dollar)12.

Sex and the City stars Carrie Bradshaw.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s starred Holly Golightly.

Emily Cooper’s Emily in Paris is a film directed by Emily Cooper.

What do all of these gorgeous ladies have in common? They’re some of our favorite cosmopolitan characters from TV and film, who keep us entertained with their romantic plots and swoon-worthy style.

In the winter, every city girl on the go needs a set of sweaters to keep her warm.

We went on a mission to find our favorite knits from Amazon, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Walmart.

You may be familiar with the film 27 Dresses, but this is 21 Sweaters.

And, unlike in the romantic comedy, you’ll want to keep each of these stunning outfits.

Good luck with your shopping!

This Asymmetric Hem Turtleneck Sweater: This oversized turtleneck tunic is the top seller among women’s pullover sweaters.

It’s also currently on sale for (dollar)20 off!

This Lightweight Funnel Neck Sweater: This super soft sweater from Topshop is perfect for when you need an extra layer of warmth that won’t weigh you down.

Did we mention it’s a bargain?

Stay on trend in this cozy WAYF sweater with an oversized collar, which is currently on sale for 36% off.

This Top-Rated Slouchy Tunic Sweater: It’s no surprise that this Free People Ottoman oversized tunic is so popular — one customer described it as “cozy, chic, and comfortable.”

This Oversized Cowl Turtleneck Sweater: Get a taste of the rainbow with this breezy turtleneck sweater, which comes in 18 different colors! Pair it with jeans or leggings for an effortlessly elevated look.

This Darling Ruffle Shoulder Cardigan: This show-stopping sweater from ASTR the Label will turn heads.

We’re sure you’ll put this cardigan on and declare it your favorite, just like Taylor Swift’s hit song.

This Open-Front Duster Cardigan with Pockets is a closet staple for the city gal on the go.

In addition, this sweater has pockets for storing items or keeping your hands warm on a cold day.

Get ready for this Off-the-Shoulder Cross Wrap Sweater.

