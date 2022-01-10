Here Are a Few of the Invaluable Lessons Danny Tanner Taught Us in Honor of Bob Saget

Here Are a Few of the Priceless Lessons Danny Tanner Taught Us in Honor of Bob Saget

With his role as Full House’s Danny Tanner, perhaps one of the most prolific TV dads of our generation, Bob Saget earned a place in many people’s hearts.

One of television’s greatest fathers has passed away far too soon.

Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on Full House, was discovered dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9.

He was only 65 years old when he died.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

“The man’s name was determined to be Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of wrongdoing or drug use.

Saget earned a place in our hearts as the prolific Tanner family patriarch in the late 1980s and early 1990s, a man always ready to share a heartwarming moment or a valuable life lesson with his family.

Saget returned to the show’s Netflix reboot, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020, offering a new generation his wisdom and love.

Today, we honor and celebrate the life lessons Saget taught us as the incomparable Danny Tanner…

Never be ashamed of your dancing abilities, regardless of how poor they are.

Make a concerted effort to look your best.

Even the most perfect parent yearns to show off his chest hairs…and dark side.

It’s critical to embrace your quirky side at all times.

Sticks and stones may break your bones, but it is words that cause the most pain.

Even if you don’t seem to fit in, be yourself.

It’s never a good idea to rest on your laurels—and don’t try to compensate by sucking up to a teacher.

If you really have to suck it up, a trip to Chico’s should be your first stop.

It’s pointless to dwell on the past.

Danny says, “On to the next one.”

Confidence is essential.

