Here are five simple ways to save $5,000 this year, ranging from a Smarties tube trick to an envelope hack.

Here are five easy ways to save $5,000 this year, ranging from a Smarties tube trick to an envelope hack.

IF SAVING MONEY IS A PROBLEM FOR YOU, you might want to try a money-saving hack to make it a little easier – and more enjoyable.

We’ve compiled a list of five tips that could help you save £5,000 this year, whether it’s for Christmas, debt repayment, or a luxurious vacation.

Here are some of the best hacks to try…

A clever mother has revealed her envelope hack, which saved her £5,050 over the course of a year.

All you need are 100 envelopes.

The goal is to fill all of the envelopes between £1 and £100 by the end of the year.

The mother explained how, once a week, you draw two envelopes at random and deposit the amount drawn inside.

So, if the £2 and £50 envelopes were drawn, you’d have to add each amount inside that week.

Instead, fill four envelopes every week to save money in half the time.

A woman has shown how to save £166 by using a tube of Smarties, which could come in handy for Christmas presents or bills in the future.

Chantelle demonstrated how she filled her sweets tube to the brim with £2 coins.

She would drop a coin into the tube whenever she had one in her purse.

She discovered she had saved £166 after emptying the money on the table.

Many people seemed eager to try the hack, especially if it involved eating chocolate.

Another way to save money is to review your bank account balance at the end of each day and deposit the final number of the total amount shown into your savings account.

For example, if your bank account balance is £756.69 at the end of the day, you will transfer £9 to your savings account.

Budget Bros Podcast, a TikTok user, demonstrated this hack on the platform, and while the amounts appear small, they add up quickly.

By the end of the week, the American had saved (dollar)25, which may not seem like much, but it adds up to (dollar)1,248 per year.

This method, of course, works with any currency.

Planning activities to keep your children entertained during the school holidays is stressful enough without adding in the cost.

That’s why one mother revealed she’s already started planning outings and budgeting how much she’ll need for each…

