Here Are the Celebrity Moments You Couldn’t Get Enough Of In 2021

We inquired, and you responded.

Here are your thoughts and feelings on the most talked-about pop culture events in 2021.

Okay, we’ll admit it: in the race for years we’d rather forget about, 2021 has been neck and neck with 2020 at times.

However, there have been a few bright spots among the social isolation, homeschooling, and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic.

Britney Spears was set free, the Friends were reunited, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had us all going over the “Jenny From the Block” video frame by frame.

E! News wanted to hear from you, dear reader, before we officially turn the page on this year (and by that, we mean scroll over to 2022 in our phones).

What were the headlines that brightened up even the most mundane of weeks that sent you down that Internet rabbit hole?

We asked you to speak up by voting for the issues that mattered most to you (in celebrity land), and you delivered.

You weighed in on the TV and movie moments that left you slack-jawed on your couch, the Hollywood breakups that broke your heart, and the requited celebrity crushes that rekindled your faith in love.

You told us about the famous offspring who made you squeal with delight, the transformations that made you rush to your hairstylist, and the people who kept you glued to your TikTok feed.

In a nutshell, you guys had feelings.

That’s it.

After all, we work at E!

As we usher in 2021 in style (perhaps with other people this time? ), we wanted to give you the ultimate roundup of the year’s most talked-about pop culture moments—chosen by you.

Raise a glass to 2022, and let’s all agree to be extra cautious and try not to break anything.

TV: The Show You Couldn’t Get Enough Of

TV: New Instagram Crush You Definitely Followed

