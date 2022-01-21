Here are the secrets to my amazing 19-stone weight loss.

I lost an incredible 19 stone – here are the secrets to my success.

AFTER shedding a massive 19 stone, a man has revealed the incredible secrets of his weight-loss journey.

Paul Walker used to be self-conscious about his weight and decided to do something about it when he joined a Slimming World group in his neighborhood.

Paul, who is from Carluke, Scotland, said he joined the group because he was afraid of ridicule if he tried to lose weight.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever done was walk through those doors,” he told Lanarkshire Live.

“I was self-conscious about my size and worried that I’d be the tallest person there.”

“I didn’t have to be concerned; everyone there, especially my consultant, was extremely friendly.”

“I was relieved to learn that my weight was kept private; I’d had nightmares about having to tell everyone how much I weighed.”

“Deciding to join the group and begin my weight-loss journey was a huge step for me – the group provided me with the confidence and motivation I needed.”

“I’ve made so many friends in the group since then, and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their weekly support.”

“They provided me with recipes and tips, and they were always there to remind me why I wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since first walking through the doors.”

Paul was able to find the support he needed from the group and his consultant in order to change his lifelong bad habits.

However, the pandemic forced Paul to stop meeting with the group in person in March 2020, as he became concerned that all of his hard work would be undone.

“It was a horrible feeling,” Paul admitted.

“My self-assurance suffered a setback.

I’d felt so confident in my new, healthy routine – a routine that would now have to adapt and change.”

But, much to Paul’s surprise, he quickly discovered that he could continue his weight loss journey on his own, utilizing all of the practical changes and personal skills he had learned from his mentors.

Despite the engulfing situation around him, he continued to focus on his goals with the help of his online fitness group.

Paul received an award from the company in 2021 as a result of his hard work, having lost a total of 16 stone.

He lost another three stone by the end of the year and says he is now ecstatic with his body and mental state.

“Nothing bothers me,” Paul added.

