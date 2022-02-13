Here Are the Top 5 ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couples of All Time, in Honor of Valentine’s Day

Over the years, 90 Day Fiancé has featured a number of hot couples.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, we decided to look back at the TLC reality show’s history of drama, fights, messiness, and (somewhere in there) a whole lot of love.

Let’s see if your favorite couple made the list, and who is the hottest couple in 90 Day Fiancé history.

Anna and Mursel embark on a new (hashtag)90DayFiance: Diaries

One of the most genuine couples in 90 Day Fiancé history is Anna-Marie Campisi and her husband Mursel Mistanoglu.

They are equally enamored of bees, Anna’s children, and one another.

The couple is also expecting their first child together via surrogate in May 2022, as previously announced.

Danielle and Mohamed

Danielle and Mohamed may be solely responsible for the hit TLC show’s transformation into a social media trending topic.

Danielle, who hails from Ohio, and Mohamed, who hails from Tunisia, were an odd couple from the start, but fans believed they could make it work.

However, after they married, Danielle discovered that Mohamed was having an affair with another woman, according to Us Weekly.

Danielle filed for an annulment, resulting in Mohamed’s deportation.

She changed her filing after Mohamed accused her of having smelly anatomy, and the couple eventually divorced in 2017.

Jesse and Darcey met on the first season of (hashtag)90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days, but their relationship didn’t work out.

“Cut it on a bias!” Those words would not only become the punchline of countless 90 Day Fiancé jokes, but they would also mark the beginning of Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester’s relationship’s demise.

Despite being a stunning couple with incredible on-screen chemistry (neither of Darcey’s subsequent boyfriends, Tom or Georgi, came close to matching Jesse’s chemistry with Darcey), they were also horribly toxic for one another.

Darcey is in charge of Darcey and Stacey today…

