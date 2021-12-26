Here Comes The Bride…Or Does She? ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Sneak Peek:

The Bold and the Beautiful will be attending yet another wedding.

Or is it? In this week’s sneak peek, Zende asks his dearly beloved to marry him.

Paris, on the other hand, has a tumultuous love life.

Let’s see if she will say yes to her One True Love.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful’s upcoming episodes follow.]

On The Bold and the Beautiful, everyone has their fair share of messed-up relationships.

But, of late, Paris has been the most chaotic.

A Forrester holiday party is unlike any other!

She developed a crush on Finn, Steffy’s husband, when she began working as a nanny for the couple, according to previous speculation.

There was even talk that Finn would use his friendship with Paris to conceal his desire to date Sheila Carter.

Several fans were already irritated by Paris’s attempts to stir up drama in the couple’s relationship.

Sinn fans don’t want their One True Pairing to be torn apart because of a nagging babysitter.

Steffy isn’t going to enjoy it either.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Powers That Be eventually realized their mistake with that one.

They also had Paris develop a semblance of a relationship with another Forrester, Steffy’s brother, Thomas.

While even Thomas’s child questioned whether Paris and Thomas were “more than friends,” they never “did anything” to formalize their relationship.

And it’s probably for the best, because this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful, according to Soaps.com, will feature Zende proposing to Paris!

But don’t expect this to be a simple proposition.

“After giving her a heads-up about Zende’s proposal, Carter gets a surprise from Paris,” according to the source.

“Will the Forrester foundation cutie stun the COO by confessing her feelings for him? If so, Zende’s bubble is about to burst before he can even pop the question!”

For fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, this is a fascinating conundrum.

Carter and Paris had previously been rumored to be having a one-night stand.

Of course, if they did, the entire city of Los Angeles would come to a halt.

