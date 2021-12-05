‘Here With My Brother’: Vin Diesel Supports Paul Walker’s Brother Cody at His FuelFest Event

‘Here With My Brother,’ says Vin Diesel at Paul Walker’s FuelFest event.

You don’t abandon your family! Eight years after Paul Walker’s death, former co-star Vin Diesel has remained steadfast in his support for his grieving family.

“I’m here with my brother in FuelFest, and it’s such an honor to see my brother, Cody [Walker], bring the entire car culture together,” the Fast and Furious star, 54, said in an Instagram video of the two on Saturday, December 4.

“I’m incredibly proud of him, and I know my brother Pablo is even more so.”

“It’s always love.”

The 33-year-old California native, who is the younger brother of the late She’s All That actor, then paid a touching tribute to all of the festivalgoers.

“Thank you all for coming out today and showing so much support,” Cody said in the video.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to my family for their overwhelming support.

It’s a massive deal.”

Cody responded, “Still can’t believe what we did today.” The former wrestler doubled down on his gesture, captioning his post, “Proud.”

During the festivities, the Shadow Wolves actor even shared a sweet photo of the men on his social media page.

“It’s been 8 years.

On the eighth anniversary of Paul’s death, Cody captioned a photo of the two of them hugging, “Thank you (hashtag)Phoenix @fuelfest.”

The annual FuelFest, which aims to celebrate “where passion meets art through cars and music,” was held in Phoenix, Arizona this year, and featured a special appearance by Guardians of the Galaxy actor and FandF costar Tyrese Gibson.

“ISABELLA CASTRO!!!!!!!!!!!! (hashtag)TeamVoltron (hashtag)TeamFuelFest (hashtag)BrotherHoodOneRace (hashtag)BrotherHoodOneRace @vindiesel we showed up and KILLED Arizona FUEL FEST!!!!!!!!!” Gibson, 42, wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Thank you so much for coming out….. @codybwalker you nailed it bro! Pow pow pow!”

After meeting Paul Walker on the set of the 2001 action film, the Bloodshot star has been a staunch supporter of the Walker family.

Their bond has grown stronger since then, and Diesel has remained since his death in 2013.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Vin Diesel Supports Paul Walker’s Brother Cody at His FuelFest Event: ‘Here With My Brother’