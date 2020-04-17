Here’s Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2020

Feeling nostalgic and looking for some throwbacks to binge while stuck on your couch? Disney+ is the place for you!

The streaming service just released their May 2020 lineup and it is packed with an assortment of movies and series viewers can enjoy while social distancing. The platform kicks off the month with titles like George of the Jungle to Homeward Bound on May 1st, while hits such as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Fantastic Mr. Fox will be released mid-month.

But it doesn’t end there. New episodes of Be Our Chef , It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer and Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be joining in on the fun too.

So set your alarm and pre-order that pizza because May will be here before you know it. Check out the full list below to see a complete breakdown of everything that is coming to your living room next month!

Friday, May 1st:

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1-S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef Episode 106 – “Slimy Yet Satisfying”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 – “Shattered”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 – “Star Wars: Clock”

One Day At Disney Episode 122 – “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”

Prop Culture

Saturday, May 2nd:



John Carter



Monday. May 4th:



Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Clone Wars finale



Friday, May 8th:



Be Our Chef: “Anyone Can Cook”

Star Wars: Hanging Art



One Day At Disney Episode 123 – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”



Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 – “Legacy”

Disney Insider Episode 105 – “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”

Friday, May 15th:



Furry Files



Maleficent: Mistress of Evil



Be Our Chef Episode 108 – “Worth Melting For”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 – “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

One Day At Disney Episode 124 – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103 – “Cast”

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Series Premiere Episode 101 – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

Friday, May 22nd:

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Disney Just Roll with It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-S2)

Disney Vampirina (S2)

Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly

Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)

The Big Fib

Be Our Chef Episode 109 – “Tiana’s Place”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 – “Bambi: Lanterns”

One Day At Disney Episode 125 “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104 – “Technology”

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 102 – “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”

Friday, May 29th:



Doc McStuffins (S5)

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)

Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-S2)

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta (S2)

Be Our Chef Episode 110 – “Woody’s Lunchbox”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 130 – “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”

One Day At Disney Episode 126 – “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 105 – “Practical”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 103 – “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”