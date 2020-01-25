Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2020

Go ahead, Netflix. Make our day.

The streaming service announced its upcoming lineup of all the series, films, documentaries and specials coming to the site in February 2020, and prepare yourselves, everyone. It’s one heck of a list.

One of the most exciting upcoming releases is To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Feb. 12. The sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the rom-com will once again star Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, this time adding Jordan Fisher and Holland Taylor into the mix as new characters.

And it’s not the only new rom-com coming to the site. The Elle Fanningand Justice Smith-led All The Bright Places comes out on Feb. 28.

Film classics like Dirty Harry, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Driving Miss Daisy and Back To The Future Part III will be added to the streaming site next month as well, along with highly anticipated new seasons of shows like Altered Carbon and Narcos: Mexico.

For the anime lovers, the site is releasing a large handful of anime movies and series. There is also three new collections of Jeopardy! episodes arriving Feb. 28.

Now, let’s get down to business and see what the streaming site has in store for February 2020:

SERIES

Coming Feb. 1

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun (Anime, Season 1)

Staring with Parasyte -the maxim- (Anime, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Original, Anime, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 7

My Holo Love (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 9

Better Call Saul (Season 4)

Coming Feb. 13

Love Is Blind (Netflix Original, Reality Dating Series, Season 1)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix Original, Season 2)

Coming Feb. 14

Cable Girls (Netflix Original, Season 5 Part 1)

Coming Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 19

The Chef Show (Netflix Original, Volume 3)

Coming Feb. 21

Gentefied (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 27

Altered Carbon (Netflix Original, Season 2)

Followers (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 28

Babylon Berling (Season 3)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Queen Sono (Netflix Original, Season 1)

FILMS

Coming Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

A Little Princess (1995)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Chronically Metropolitan (2016)

Cookie’s Fortune (1999)

Dear John (2010)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Elizabeth (1998)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Hancock (2008)

Justice (2017)

Love Jacked (2019)

Police Academy Franchise (1984-1994)

Purple Rain (1984)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Pianist (2002)

Coming Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb, 4

Faith, Hope & Love (2018)

Coming Feb. 7

Horse Girl (Netflix Original)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Coldest Game (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 11

Good Time (2017)

Polaroid (2019)

Coming Feb. 12

Anna Karenina (2012)

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 13

Dragon Quest: Your Story (Netflix Original, Anime)

Coming Feb. 14

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2020)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 15

Starship Troopers (1997)

Coming Feb. 20

Spectros (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 21

A Haunted House (2013)

System Crasher (2019)

Coming Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor (2019)

Coming Feb. 23

Full Count (2019)

Coming Feb. 25

Every Time I Die (2019)

Coming Feb. 27

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

Coming Feb. 28

All the Bright Places (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Original)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire (1996)

DOCUMENTARIES

Coming Feb. 4

She Did That (2017)

Coming Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’ (2018)

cats_the_mewvie (2020)

The Pharmacist (Netflix Original, Limited Docu-series)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

Who killed Malcolm X? (Season 1)

Coming Feb. 11

CAMINO A ROMA (Netflix Original)

Q Ball (2019)

Coming Feb. 21

Babies (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 28

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix Original, Season 2)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original, Season 1)

COMEDY SPECIALS

Coming Feb. 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

KIDS & FAMILY

Coming Feb. 3

Team Kaylie (Netflix Original, Part 3)

Coming Feb. 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix Original, Season 2)

Coming Feb. 11

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama (Netflix Original, Interactive Special)

Coming Feb. 21

Glitch Techs (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Happy watching!