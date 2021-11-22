Here’s Everything We Know About Bridgerton Season 2

Season 2 of Bridgerton could be here sooner than we think! Here’s everything we know so far about the Netflix hit’s upcoming second season.

We know you’re itching to get back to the Ton, which is why we’re excited to share the news that season two of Bridgerton is just a few weeks away.

On Saturday, November 10th,

Chris Van Dusen, the creator of Bridgerton, announced on Twitter that filming for season two of the popular period drama has wrapped, with a photo of himself with Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, the season two leads.

“Season Two is now complete,” he wrote.

“I’m so proud of this cast and crew for bringing their A-game to work every day during this extremely difficult year.

And these two are in this photo with me.

Words are insufficient.

In 2022.”

While this update indicates that season two will premiere in the new year—despite the fact that production was halted in July due to a positive COVID-19 case—it’s unclear when the new episodes will be released.

What we do know is that Season 2 will almost certainly be even more exciting than Season 1.

“People are really not ready…There is one episode in particular where [co-star Claudia Jessie and I] like, fully gasped—it’s extremely dramatic!” Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlant told E! News in September.

Season two follows Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) as he searches for the ideal bride, only to be distracted by one of the candidates’ sister, Kate (Ashley).

Though we’re all eagerly anticipating the second season of Bridgerton, there’s more to look forward to than that.

“There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Variety. “There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons.”

Perhaps even more.”

There’s also the prequel series to Queen Charlotte to keep an eye on.

Scroll down to see everything we know about Bridgerton’s future!

In season two, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) takes center stage as he tries to settle down and take his rightful place as the family’s patriarch.

That entails getting married, and if the plot of the book The Viscount Who Loved is followed, that entails getting married.

