Here’s Everything You Need to Know About ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

Back on the field! Following Ted Lasso’s immediate success on Apple TV(plus), there was a lot of excitement for season 3 when the previous season ended in October 2021.

Producer and star Jason Sudeikis said it was an honor to receive so much love in response to their hard work ahead of the show winning four Emmys in 2021.

“Flattered,” he said.

We can’t believe what we’re hearing.

On the red carpet in September 2021, he told E! News, “I mean, we’re trying to make people laugh and have a good time in a specific way.”

“We had no idea people would be interested in what we were doing, and this is just icing on the cake.”

It’s just been fantastic, you know, with the critics praising it and the academy praising it.”

During his acceptance speech, the Saturday Night Live alum gushed about how special the series was after winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude for everything you’ve done for

So, yeah, it’s been a crazy year,” he said.

“This show is about family, in my opinion.”

Mentors and teachers are the focus of this show.

Teamwork is the theme of this show.

And without those three things in my life, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt previously discussed their plans to finish the story after season 3 despite the fact that fans only wanted more Ted Lasso after season 2.

“The story that’s being told, that three-season arc,” the Portlandia alum told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021.

“I’m glad they’re prepared to pay for those three seasons.”

Who knows what will happen after that; I have no idea.”

“I think we’ve always meant it to be three seasons,” Hunt, who also plays Coach Beard on the show, said.

I think it would be pretty cool if we stuck to our guns and only did three seasons, despite how much everyone loves this show.”

Lawrence teased that their original plan might not be the final decision going forward, as Ted Lasso continued to inspire a lot of excitement online.

"What's difficult for me to process as a writer used to writing network comedy is,.

