Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Wes Craven’s Original Series Before You Watch ‘Scream 5’

Scream is the fifth film in the popular horror film series.

Fans are ecstatic to see Ghostface back on the big screen.

There’s a lot to remember, as it’s the first sequel in a decade since Scream 4 in 2011.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know about Wes Craven’s original Scream series as we approach the 2022 sequel.

The iconic scene from the 1996 film Scream opens with Drew Barrymore as Casey, who is introduced as the main character.

She receives a call from an unknown number who wishes to discuss scary movies and play a game.

However, as she is forced to fight for her life, it quickly becomes deadly.

Casey is assassinated in the first scene, shocking viewers all over the world.

This is probably one of the most memorable scenes in the franchise, so it’ll come back to you quickly.

That does not, however, diminish its significance.

The new Scream isn’t a carbon copy of the original, but it does have a few nods to classic horror and the big opening scene from the 1996 film.

In Wes Craven’s Scream universe, Stab is a fictional film series.

They’re based on the life of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her numerous encounters with Ghostface killers.

The long-running franchise has seven installments, but Prescott filed a lawsuit against the studio.

As a result, after the third entry, all of the films are purely fictional.

The Stab films are referenced frequently in the new Scream.

The characters frequently discuss the slasher franchise and how it fits into the modern world of “elevated horror” films like Hereditary and The Witch, both of which are produced by A24.

Matthew Lillard explains why he was passed over for the role of Billy Loomis in Scream and instead landed the role of Stu Macher in the 1996 film.

The new Scream movie makes frequent references to Wes Craven’s original.

It’s crucial to know who the first assassins were.

The first deranged killers to don the mask and costume were Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard).

Billy wanted to ruin Sidney’s life as a result of her mother sleeping around, according to the classic film’s third act.

Billy’s father cheated on his mother, causing his family to fall apart.

Scream, in addition to the Stab films, is…

