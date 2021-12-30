Here’s How Audrina Patridge Got Her Hands On Henry Cavill’s DMs

Audrina Patridge, star of The Hills: New Beginnings, spilled it all on E!’s Down in the DMs.

Hear what she had to say about Henry Cavill, Brody Jenner, a player for the New York Yankees, and more.

Audrina Patridge is patiently waiting for her own Superman, despite the fact that she did once slip into the superhero’s DMs.

On E!’s Down in the DMs, the Hills: New Beginnings star admitted as much.

Audrina recalled, “I did send Henry Cavill a cute little face on one of his videos.”

“He put up a really cute funny video, and I had to respond.”

Is it possible that the Justice League actor took notice of the response?

“I didn’t get a response!” Audrina expressed her disappointment.

She does, however, have a large number of unread DMs, the majority of which are from men who are shooting their shot.

Several professional baseball players are the first to come to mind.

“One of them was a Yankee,” Audrina recalled.

“I asked Frankie [Delgado] two years ago because he was friends with Frankie [Delgado], and I was like, ‘Hey do you know this guy? He wrote me on Instagram.'”

“So we should bring him on the show, maybe on a date?” Audrina suggested after learning that Frankie knew the athlete.

“It never actually happened,” however.

“I misplaced the DM,” she added.

“That’s most likely someone to whom I should’ve responded right away!”

Audrina gets a lot of DMs from fans of both The Hills: New Beginnings and the original MTV show.

“The most common Hills questions are always about me and Justin [Brescia],” Audrina said of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, also known as Justin Bobby, in an interview with E!

“And even after the show was over, I went to one of Justin’s shows and posted him, and everyone said, ‘I knew it! You guys aren’t together! You’re not with Brody [Jenner], you’re with Justin the whole time!'”

“I was like, ‘Calm down, you guys,'” Audrina added.

She and Brody sparked romance rumors earlier this year when they kissed on The Hills: New Beginnings, and Brody admitted to E! News that they have undeniable “chemistry.”

Regardless of the rumors, Audrina and Brody are still close friends.

She even revealed some of their private messages!

“I sent Brody a Direct Message, and I…

