Here’s How Galen Gering of “Days of Our Lives” Is Related to Rage Against The Machine

Here’s How Galen Gering from “Days of Our Lives” Is Related to Rage Against The Machine

Days of Our Lives and Rage Against The Machine don’t seem to go together.

To put it mildly, the two entities are poles apart.

Despite this, the two will always be linked thanks to actor Galen Gering and RATM drummer Brad Wilk.

And that’s really cool!

Galen Gering, the star of Days of Our Lives, recently put his house on the market, which many people were unaware of until recently.

The house is in Santa Monica, CA, according to The Dirt. Gering didn’t put his house “on the market,” but rather kept it in an off-market deal, according to The Dirt.

According to real estate experts, an “off-market” deal, such as the one Gering had, occurs when a house is listed for sale but not on multiple listing services.

There are a variety of reasons why someone would choose to sell their home privately.

For some, it’s because they want some privacy while they’re going through the process.

It’s understandable that the Days of Our Lives star wouldn’t want everyone to know about his house sale.

According to real estate experts, an “off-market” transaction can occur when a seller wants to create a “sense of exclusivity” for their listing, which can significantly increase the price.

The good news for Gering is that his off-market listing was noticed by Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk.

According to Loudwire, Wilk bought Gering’s house for (dollar)5.2 million.

The house is approximately 3400 square feet and is designed in the “Spanish Revival” architectural style.

In the western and southwestern parts of the United States, the Spanish Revival style of home is very popular.

It first gained popularity in the early twentieth century.

The west coast’s response to the popular east coast Colonial Revival style was known as Spanish Revival.

Wilk’s new home also has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a kitchen with high-end appliances.

According to The Dirt, the Days of Our Lives star and his wife, telenovela star Jenna Gering, purchased the home for (dollar)1.4 million in 2003 and renovated it extensively.

