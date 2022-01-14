Here’s how I built a three-bedroom home in just 12 hours that’s also environmentally friendly.

April Springfield and her 13-year-old son were given a tour of the 1200 square foot home earlier this month in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The concrete foundations of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home were printed in just 12 hours, compared to four weeks on paper.

Concrete as the primary building material can save up to 15% per square foot on construction costs.

It’s also a great insulator, which means it’ll save you money on heating and cooling, and its strength will keep you safe from tornadoes and hurricanes.

The structure is also EarthCraft certified, which means it has fewer environmental impacts and is less expensive to maintain.

April has worked as a laundry supervisor at a local hotel for nearly five years, but her pay is still less than 80% of the area median.

This has made it difficult for her to save enough money to become a homeowner, but she used at least 300 hours of’sweat equity’ to help subsidize the cost by building the house herself.

Habitat for Humanity and 3D printing company Alquist collaborated on the project.

April was offered a mortgage with repayments of no more than 30% of her income through the Habitat Homebuyer Program, which invests money back into the community to help build more affordable homes in the United States.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg builds homes in collaboration with volunteers, house sponsors, and buyers.

April also has her own 3D printer, which she can use to reprint everything from electrical outlets to doorknobs.

The non-profit’s first 3D-printed home will be unveiled in Tempe, Arizona, next month.

