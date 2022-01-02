Here’s how I found out my boyfriend was on Tinder during our relationship.

This is how I discovered my boyfriend was using Tinder during our relationship.

A friend on social media informed the girlfriend that her now ex-boyfriend was using the popular dating app.

The woman posted a screenshot of messages from her friend detailing what she discovered online in a TikTok video.

“Hey XXX, I know we don’t talk, but I recently downloaded Tinder and this person popped up, and I realized it was your boyfriend,” the message said.

I just wanted to let you know because I’m sure I’d be curious if the roles were reversed.

“I also noticed that his account was verified, which means that he had his face verified using facial recognition, indicating that he was a genuine account.”

“Also, the algorithm… shows you people who are active,” the friend added, ensuring that the man couldn’t use the account’s age as an excuse.

In addition, the images he posted are recent.

I just wanted to inform you.”

The woman replied to the girl with voice notes, but they were not included in the TikTok video.

Instead, she mimed “and that made me want to die” while pointing at the girl’s messages, mouthing the words to Taylor Swift’s hit song All Too Well.

“Really had me crying andamp; throwing up at my new job,” the video captioned, which has received over 3 million views.

The friend also appeared to send the girlfriend a screen recording, but this was not captured in the video.

TikTok users were quick to praise the person who messaged the girlfriend in the comments section.

“She gave you the facts and every reason to back it up the way she did.”

“She’s really on your side,” one user commented.

“Girl should be an attorney,” said another.

“GIRL GAVE RECEIPTS I’m so sorry but this girl is so sweet for what they did,” someone added.

One viewer even asked the girlfriend for advice on whether she should tell her friend the same bad news, and she said yes.

“YES (: my relationship was already hanging by a thread despite my social media showing otherwise haha,” the woman said.

The woman who posted the TikTok video was contacted by The Sun, but she did not respond right away.

