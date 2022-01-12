Here’s how I got a full bottle of foundation for free.

Here’s how I got an entire bottle of foundation for free – and how you can, too.

DO YOU WISH TO GET YOUR DREAM FOUNDATION BUT ARE ON A BUDGET?

A TikTok user has revealed how they used free sample sachets to fill an entire bottle.

User @griseldawalshzpo870 can be seen in a video squeezing a handful of sachets at once.

They manage to get the foundation liquid to pour straight into the bottle as it begins to seep out the end.

They’ve managed to fill the entire glass bottle with the little packets in a matter of seconds.

It’s difficult to say how many sachets are required, but it appears to be more than 30.

The video has over 300,000 likes from enthralled beauty fans.

“And all this time, I’ve been buying the products,” one said.

“All right,” said another.

Please give me 50 samples.”

“This is smart because if you’re in between shades, you can just get like half and half or whatever ratio and create your own custom mix,” a third make-up enthusiast added.

We recently discussed how you’ve been applying your makeup incorrectly, which is why it doesn’t last all day.

A woman also shares a 7p hack for fixing mascara mistakes without having to remove the rest of your makeup.

Meanwhile, a woman shares a brilliant hack for cleaning make-up brushes that requires no effort (but is not for the faint of heart).