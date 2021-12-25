Here’s how I keep my face from looking streaky and patchy when I fake tan.

THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN FAKE TANNING FOR DECADES OR WHO HAVE JUST FOUND THIS SECRET TO GLOWY SKIN KNOW THE HORROR OF AWAKENING THE NEXT MORNING WITH A FACE FULL OF PATCHES AND STREAKS.

Fortunately, a fake tan expert has revealed her secret weapon, which will ensure that your face is as glowing and streak-free as the rest of your body.

Nadine Larkin, a fitness fanatic, revealed the trick in a video titled “Tanning addiction check,” which has received over 60 thousand likes.

”Let me get you something,” says the narrator.

According to Nadine, the key to a patchless face is not going overboard with the tanning foam application – remember, less is more.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Rather than using a mitt or brush, the 20-year-old squirted some of the product onto a cotton pad, which she then layered with another pad.

”Take a minute,” she said to the audience.

When the timer beeps, rub it over your face and go about your business as usual.

Not only were there no streaks, but it also gave her face a sun-kissed glow and looked completely natural.

”This has literally saved me from having patchy tan on my face, thank you!!” one TikToker expressed gratitude for the tip.

”THANKYOU,” another added, ”I always ruin my beauty blenders with selftan.”

This hack was shared a little too late for one user: ”me watching this after literally just tanning my face.”

”I Use a Makeup Brush, Can Save wasting Cotton Pads,” a critical viewer seemed to have found a flaw.

If you’re a fan of fake tan as much as we are, here are five pointers on how to apply it correctly and how to use the mitt on your back.

Plus, a hairstylist explains why getting a spray tan after dying your hair is a bad idea.

Pale and streaky hands? This woman demonstrates how she fixes patchy fake tan in seconds with no scrubbing.