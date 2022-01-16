Here’s how I made a £1 Nando’s chicken burger.

Do you enjoy Nando’s burgers but find it difficult to duplicate them at home?

TikTok chef Bartek has devised an ingenious way to replicate Nando’s flavor at home for just £1 per serving.

Former bartender Bartek, 25, rose to fame after learning to cook during lockdown and shared his version of a Nando’s peri-peri chicken burger on social media, which was quickly praised by fans.

Roasted peppers, onions, chilli, and garlic are blended and mixed with tomato paste in this recipe.

To finish the marinade, he adds lemon juice, more garlic, olive oil, dried chilli, and spices, and marinates the chicken thighs for at least four hours.

The chicken is then grilled with halloumi before being assembled on garlic butter-toasted buns.

Bartek even makes his own Perinaise, which is mayonnaise mixed with the marinade to give it a spicy flavor.

He adds lettuce and tomato to the burger to finish it off.

His burgers cost around £1 each, compared to £9.25 for a Nando’s grilled chicken burger with halloumi.

“This was definitely on par with the original, with more marinade flavor than Nando’s,” Bartek told Jam Press.

“At a fraction of the cost, it’s well worth a shot.”

Bartek, who has a recipe book called Let’s Munch: The Chronicles with HP Custom Content, was praised by his thousands of TikTok followers for creating the recipe.

Someone wrote, “Watching this in bed and my stomach started rumbling, now kinda want to snack.”

“I beg you open your own food place, I’ll live there,” another user added.

