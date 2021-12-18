Here’s how scientists might mine millions of asteroids to make you richer than Elon Musk.

A lot of asteroids that come close to Earth are estimated to contain trillions of dollars worth of precious metals and minerals, according to experts.

Many scientists believe that mining asteroids is a viable option, and Nasa has its sights set on an asteroid estimated to be worth (dollar)10,000 quadrillion.

In the year 2022, Nasa plans to launch a mission to the asteroid 16 Psyche.

According to some scientists, it holds enough gold to make everyone on the planet a billionaire.

The US space agency hopes to find out if it is the exposed metal core of an early planet.

Currently, astronomers use light reflected from an asteroid’s surface to determine its composition.

A closer look could reveal hidden treasures and teach us a lot more.

Asteroid 16 Psyche will not be mined by Nasa, but other organizations have plans to do so.

Asteroid Mining Corporation has announced plans to mine the asteroid 1986DA.

The value of that particular space rock is estimated to be in the range of (dollar)13 trillion.

It won’t be cheap, and an asteroid mine would almost certainly cost billions to build and launch into space.

No one knows exactly how the first asteroid mine will look, but there are a lot of ideas and speculation floating around.

According to How Stuff Works, manned rockets could be sent to asteroids of interest, along with plenty of robotic machinery, reducing the number of humans required.

Mining asteroids could be similar to Earth’s mining processes, but with far less heavy equipment.

Scraping the asteroid and erecting a canopy around it could prevent the desired goods from floating into space.

Whatever method is used, some anchoring will be required.

Because asteroids have almost no gravity, space miners and their equipment must be careful not to float away.

Whatever material is gathered could be loaded onto a rocket and transported to a Moon or Earth base.

In other news, smartphone experts are advising anyone considering purchasing an iPhone as a gift to reconsider.

For some users in the United States, WhatsApp is introducing a cryptocurrency feature.

We also revealed an iPhone document scanning hack that you should try.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.