Here’s How Selena Gomez Is Showing Support for Ex The Weeknd

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Selena Gomez is still one of The Weeknd‘s biggest fans.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer showed her support for her ex, who she dated back in 2017, with her “Cooking Together: Selena Gomez” Spotify playlist, which is comprised of the songs that Selena listens to while in the kitchen. Making the list was the “Starboy” singer’s new song “Snowchild,” which fans believe features a cameo from his girlfriend Bella Hadid.

This isn’t the first time that Selena has given her ex’s new music a shout-out. Back in March, she included “Snowchild” on her social distancing playlist, which also featured songs from her pal Julia Michaels, Roddy Ricch and more.

The Weeknd wasn’t the only artist that fans were surprised to see on the Selena’s “Cooking Together” playlist; Niall Horan‘s “Slow Hands” also made the cut. Selena and the One Direction alum sparked romance rumors in October after they were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner together with friends.

However, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair weren’t an item. “Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends,” the insider shared at the time. “They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years.”

Despite ending things over two years ago, there has been speculation that The Weeknd inspired the “Look At Her Now” singer’s new songs—particularly the track “Souvenir.” According to fans, Selena made several references their 10-month relationship, including steamy moments from their trips to New York City.

“It was obvious that Selena and [The Weeknd] fell for each other hard and had a deep connection they were always hugging and kissing and showing each other affection and she seems to mention it a lot in this song,” one fan said of the new song.

At the time of their split, a source close to the musicians shared with E! News that “it was “more of a mutual break up” and that “it didn’t end in a bad way,” crediting their busy schedules with creating distance.