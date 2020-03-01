Here’s how she’d like to be called instead

Gisele Bundchen says that she doesn’t like to be called a” stepmother “.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The 39-year-old supermodel and the wife of New England Patriots Star quarterback Tom Brady, opened in an Instagram Q & amp; A session on Thursday stating that she preferred the term “bonus mother”. “data-reactid =” 32 “> The 39-year-old supermodel and wife of New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady opened an Instagram Q&A session on Thursday, saying that she used the term“ bonus Mother ”preferred.

When a viewer, herself a stepmother, asked, “How does it feel to be a stepmother?” Bundchen replied: “I don’t like the word stepmother – I use that [words]“Bonus mom” because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so happy that I have to have an additional, wonderful little angel in my life. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Bundchen is the” bonus mother “for Brady and actress Bridget MoynahanThe 12 year old son Jack (full name John Edward Thomas Moynahan). In 2007 when Moynahan was pregnant with her sonThe couple had already split up and Brady, 42, was with Bundchen. From media attention Moynahan, 48, told the people“I would have cars following me and men hiding in the bushes in front of my house,” she said. “As a new mother, you just want to protect your child. That kind of attention felt like a threat. “” Data-reactid = “34”> Bundchen is the “bonus mother” for Brady and actress Bridget Moynahan’s 12-year-old son Jack (whose full name is John Edward Thomas Moynahan) in 2007 when Moynahan was pregnant with her son The couple had already split up and Brady, 42, was with Bundchen. From the media’s attention, Moynahan, 48, said to People: “I would have cars that would follow me and men who would hide the bushes in them in front of my house, “she said.” As a new mother, all you want to do is protect your child. That kind of attention felt like a threat. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “2018 also admitted Bunchen People that her family arrangement wasn’t easy. “It was not the ideal situation for anyone – there is no manual to prepare you for it,” she said. “But I’m so thankful for it [Bridget], I know that was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without it [Jack], I call him my bonus child. “” Data-reactid = “35”> Bunchen also admitted in 2018 People that her family arrangement wasn’t easy. “It was not the ideal situation for anyone – there is no manual to prepare you for it,” she said. “But I’m so thankful for it [Bridget], I know that was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without it [Jack], I call him my bonus child. “

Gisele Bunchen, the wife of NFL star Tom Brady and stepmother of his son with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, told of her mixed family. (Screenshot: Instagram / Gisele Bunchen) More

Brady and Bundchen married in 2009 and welcomed two other children of their own: Benjamin (10) and Vivian (7). In the meantime, Moynahan married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “All three parents are often welcomed for setting a positive example for their children. In 2011, Moynahan has reportedly told More magazine“I never publicly commented on Gisele or Tom.” She added: “I have a relationship with these people every day. I raise a child and it is public. The media create these dramas and that doesn’t happen in my life. “” Data-reactid = “57”> All three parents are often applauded for giving their children a positive example. In 2011, Moynahan reportedly told More magazine: “I never publicly commented on Gisele or Tom. “She added:” I have a relationship with these people every day. I raise a child and it is public. The media create these dramas and that doesn’t happen in my life. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether cousins, stepmothers or friends, “she said.” My son is surrounded by love. “And after the 2015 Super Bowl, Gisele, Brady and their kids, including Jack, took up the field Moynahan tweeted, “Congratulations to @Patriots! Sweet # 4. “” data-reactid = “58”> “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether they are cousins, stepmothers or friends,” she said. “My son is surrounded by love.” And after the 2015 Super Bowl, Gisele, Brady and their kids, including Jack, took up the field Moynahan tweeted, “Congratulations to @Patriots! Sweet # 4. “

During Thursday’s questions and answers, Bundchen also explained how she and Brady are maintaining their relationship, calling mutual admiration, patience, and transparency.

“I try to keep communication up to date, clear and loving,” said Bündchen. “I think sometimes we talk about things that happened last year or last month and we can continue to have resentment. And I think that is of no use. So I think it’s important in a relationship to accept what is. We all make mistakes…”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:“data-reactid =” 61 “>Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “

Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? & Nbsp;Sign in here& nbsp; for Yahoo Entertainment & amp; Lifestyle newsletter.“data-reactid =” 66 “>

Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign in here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.