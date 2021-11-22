Here’s How to Get a Boba Fett Jacket from Star Wars x Columbia.

The Star Wars x Columbia Boba Fett Jacket is available now.

Columbia Sportswear is celebrating the 7th anniversary of their Star Wars collaboration with Disney Lucasfilm by releasing a limited-edition apparel collection on December 3rd.

With The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney(plus) on December 29th, the collection is inspired by everyone’s favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett, which is a perfect theme for 2021.

Columbia’s Special-Edition Star Wars Boba Fett collection, as expected, includes super-warm apparel insulated by fancy jacket tech, as well as all of the Star Wars Easter eggs they can fit in.

The Boba Fett Interchange Jacket ((dollar)450 in men’s and women’s sizes) and the Boba Fett hoodie ((dollar)120 are the highlights of the collection, which also includes a t-shirt ((dollar)50) and a ball cap ((dollar)40).

Below is a detailed description of each piece’s features.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Star Wars x Columbia collaboration, here’s how it works.

Columbia releases a high-end Star Wars jacket and hoodie collection with clever designs every December.

These designs go live at 12 a.m. and sell out almost immediately, with many ending up on eBay with huge markups.

That trend is likely to continue with the Boba Fett Collection, as that Interchange jacket looks incredible.

Beginning at 9:01 p.m. PST on December 2nd and 12:01 a.m. EST on December 3rd, all of the items listed above will be available to order on Columbia’s website.

We strongly advise that you be prepared and ready to go well ahead of the launch time.

Here’s How to Get the Star Wars x Columbia Boba Fett Jacket