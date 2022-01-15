Here’s how to get free beer from Jeremy Clarkson’s Cotswolds brewery.

Here’s how you can get some complimentary beer from Jeremy Clarkson’s Cotswolds brewery.

JEREMY Clarkson’s Cotswolds brewery is giving away free beer, and here’s how you can get some for yourself.

Hawkstone Brewery, led by the former Top Gear host, is working on a new lager, and he’s looking for beer enthusiasts to help him decide which recipe is best.

Clarkson and Hawkstone are looking for volunteers to help with recipe testing this week.

The public will be given FREE samples of the two Session front-runner recipes in order to determine which will win.

You’ll also get a free half-pint of Hawkstone Premium 4.8 percent lager, which is the most popular.

Clarkson’s own barley from the Diddly Squat farm is used in the lager.

“The Hawkstone master brewers have been working tirelessly on the new Session lager but we’ve reached a bit of a deadlock with these two recipes,” Sun columnist Jeremy Clarkson said.

“We’re inviting all beer enthusiasts to come down to the brewery and help us decide which will be produced.”

The bar will be open seven days a week, but taste-testers must arrive before 4 p.m. this week to receive their complimentary beer.

The move comes after a tumultuous few weeks for Diddly Squat Farm Shop, which had to close due to financial difficulties.

However, Jeremy, 61, was spotted filming scenes for season two of his hit Amazon Prime Video series Diddly Squat outside the shop this week.

As the cameras rolled, Jeremy could be seen pointing across the fields with a number of crew members behind him, with a bright blue winter sky behind him.

The caption on the photo was simple: “S2,” but it was enough to pique fans’ interest.

“Best thing on the telly box,” one user wrote in the comments section.

“My ten-year-old son can’t wait; he’s seen the first one a million times,” another commented.

With his tractors, he likes to imitate Jeremy in the garden!!”

“OMG can’t wait,” a fellow fan wrote, along with some smiley face emojis.