Here’s How to Get Kissable Lips That Aren’t Sticky.

We’ve gathered everything you’ll need for soft, smooth, kissable lips, from lip scrubs to cult-favorite lip masks.

You’re more than welcome.

We chose these products on our own because we like them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

As of the time of publication, prices were correct.

Nothing is more irritating than chapped, dry lips in the dead of winter.

If you’re anything like us, you reach for your Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask far more frequently than you should.

You want to keep your lips soft and smooth for Valentine’s Day, especially if you’ll be spending the day with an irresistible special someone.

We talked to experts to get some tips on how to get sexy, smoochable lips because we always have your back.

You’ll be able to thank us later!

“A good lip care routine is the key to smooth kissable lips,” says Dr.

A cosmetic dermatologist in New York City, Michelle Green, told E! News.

“When it comes to beauty routines, the lips are frequently overlooked.

The lips, however, lack oil glands and thus are unable to produce their own moisture.”

Fortunately, there are a plethora of excellent products on the market that can assist you in maintaining excellent lip health.

Experts offer advice on how to keep your lips looking healthy, from lip oils to lip scrubs and everything in between.

Read labels and look for ingredients that are good for your lips as tip (hashtag)1.

In the opinion of Dr.

Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter, beeswax, and honey are the best ingredients to look for in lip products, according to Michelle. Hyaluronic acid is well-known for its ability to provide and maintain moisture, while vitamin E strengthens and protects the skin from damage and signs of aging.

Honey acts as an exfoliant, while beeswax and shea butter help to seal in moisture and soften lips.

Charlotte Tilbury’s lipstick balm contains hyaluronic acid, c-peptide, and rich emollients to make lips look plump, smooth, and glowing.

This feels like a lip mask but looks like a lipstick and gloss on, according to one Sephora shopper.

It’s available in eight colors, including the brand’s signature nude-pink Pillow Talk.

Use lip oils in… (hashtag)2

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Here’s Your Guide to Smooth Kissable Lips