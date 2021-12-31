Here’s how to remove wine stains from your NYE gown, as well as more stain-removal tips.

THERE’S no denying that the holiday season can be a little sloppy, but that doesn’t mean you have to toss out your favorite NYE gown just because a wine stain appears.

Casey Rosenberg, the TikToker, is all about life hacks and has admitted to being a ”super messy” person.

”Make sure a messy person or family member sees this,” he said before showing how to remove virtually any stain, from coffee to wine.

The combination of vinegar and warm water, according to this whiz, is the best remedy for stubborn coffee spills.

When washing clothes, vinegar has a number of advantages, including the ability to replace fabric softener, which is a household favorite.

Casey insisted on using lemon juice to remove sweat stains from light gym clothing or white blouses.

There are a variety of recipes to follow depending on how long the stain has been on the clothing item, including adding a pinch of bicarbonate soda.

If you wake up on New Year’s Day with wine leftovers on your dress, the TikToker recommends going to your kitchen and getting some baking soda.

It makes a gentle cleaning paste that is both effective and affordable when mixed with water.

Casey’s next tip is for those who have gotten a little too messy with their make-up application and now have residue on their clothes: shaving cream will save them.

If you notice ink marks, he claims you’ll find the solution in your bathroom: white toothpaste.

Toothpaste is a popular stain remover because it is a versatile cleaning agent that can remove stains from virtually any surface, including walls, carpets, and a variety of other items.

Finally, he explained what to do if you find blood stains; contrary to popular belief, Casey advised viewers to make a mixture of warm water and vinegar.

