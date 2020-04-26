Here’s how to watch the new SNL virtual episode

Click here to read the full article.

“Saturday Night Live” will be virtual again this weekend after a successful broadcast on April 11th, which was the first episode since the show’s last live recording on March 7th. The April 25 episode will air on NBC at 11:00 a.m. at their usual cable time: 30:00 ET and 8:30 p.m. PT, broadcast live on both coasts. The 90-minute episode can also be viewed via the NBC app or the NBC website. Cable cutters at home can receive “SNL at Home” on NBC via services such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube Live TV, Sling and fuboTV. And as usual, the episode will be fully available in Hulu from Sunday, usually at 12:00 p.m. ET.

For the opening edition of “SNL at Home” on April 11, remote production and virtual transmission were no problem. However, the lack of a live audience made for a sometimes alienating experience. However, according to IndieWire’s report, some sketches stood out. In the wake of last week, of course, everything from Carole Baskin from “Tiger King” to Donald Trump to the quarantine state in which we all live has been criticized.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from IndieWire“data-reactid =” 22 “>More from IndieWire

There is still no word on what this week’s post is planning to do, although COVID-19 survivor Tom Hanks last initiated the process with a winning introduction.

From IndieWire’s review of the April 11 episode: “The recorded and virtual nature of this episode makes it difficult to criticize. There is no fancy production team, no impressive sets, no elaborate hair and no make-up. And there isn’t an audience from which the cast could play, which really becomes a problem with the weekend update (despite the efforts of Michael Che and Colin Jost to achieve the opposite effect). Whether you think “SNL” is funny or not, it is still a show with a talented cast and writers who now have to redesign their comedy without an audience. “

Together with the broadcast at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT, the new episode of “Saturday Night Live”, will also be released simultaneously at 10:30 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. MT, so that all viewers can join together to form a show that works to restore a sense of community at a time when this would otherwise diverge.

Check out the official Twitter preview of “SNL” for today’s episode below.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best of IndieWire“data-reactid =” 31 “>Best of IndieWire

Sign up for the Indiewire newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.