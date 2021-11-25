Here’s how you can get Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday goodies worth £276 for only £125.

Here’s how to get Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday goodies worth £276 for only £125.

If you’re looking for a Black Friday beauty deal, this Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deal combo could save you over £150 on makeup and skincare.

Not only has the must-have beauty brand launched a Black Friday sale with a 40% discount, but if you spend over a certain threshold, you’ll receive a free gift pack – with three tiers to choose from.

The gift packs include full-size Charlotte Tilbury favorites like the best-selling Walk Of No Shame eye shadow palette, the Hot Lips 2 Glowing Jen lipstick, and a variety of shades of the Chic to Cheek glowing blush.

Here’s a breakdown of the deals based on how much you’re willing to spend:

This deal has a combined value of £388, as the £175 spent in the Black Friday sale equates to £290 worth of product.

When you add the £98 value of the free gift pack, the total comes to £388.

The Walk Of No Shame eye shadow palette, the Hot Lips 2 Glowing Jen lipstick, and the Chic to Cheek glowing blush are included as freebies with this deal.

Orders over £125 will receive a £68 free gift: this deal is worth a total of £276, as the £125 spent in the Black Friday sale equates to £208 in product.

This adds up to £276 when you include the value of the free gift pack.

The Walk Of No Shame eyeshadow palette and the Hot Lips 2 Glowing Jen lipstick are included as free gifts with this deal.

Orders over £80 get a £40 free gift, bringing the total value of the deal to £173, as the £80 spent in the Black Friday sale equates to £133 in product.

When you add the £40 value of the free gift pack, the total comes to £173.

The Walk Of No Shame eye shadow palette is included as a bonus with this deal.

**Please note that the 40% discount applies only to a limited number of products, and free gift packs are only available while supplies last**

Charlotte Tilbury is well-known for offering incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

A Mystery Box, which arrived on Cyber Monday and contained a variety of beauty and skincare products for £50 off the RRP, was one of the most recent offers.

This year’s Cyber Monday is November 29.

Orders over £49 qualify for free delivery, with standard delivery costing £2.95.

Within 2-5 working days, you should expect to receive your order.

Although Express Delivery is not currently available, you can have your items wrapped in a signature bow-tied…

