Here’s how you can watch Laguna Beach, the first ever scripted reality show, for free.

Here’s how you can watch the first ever scripted reality show, Laguna Beach, for free.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Adam DiVello changed television forever by creating the first show of its kind – Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County – before Selling Sunset became a boxset binge-worthy hit.

Laguna Beach, which was inspired by the teen drama The OC from the 1990s, broke new ground by starring Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Stephen Colletti as privileged Laguna Beach High School students.

Pluto TV, ViacomCBS’s free new streaming service, is bringing it back to screens, and it’s perfect for fans of sunshine, glamour, and tangled love triangles.

The show, which focused on the love lives, personal problems, and shopping habits of its young, beautiful, and wealthy cast, aired for three seasons between 2004 and 2006, spawned a slew of spin-offs, and inspired even more.

It’s addicting television, with rich American teenagers shopping, sunbathing, and obsessing over who likes who.

This is the show that forever altered the television landscape, bringing scripted reality to our screens and countless larger-than-life celebrities into our homes.

This is the show for you if you enjoy watching self-obsessed people fight over trivial matters and compete to be the most popular person in school.

Lauren Conrad is a well-known author.

Lauren Conrad, 35, joined the show when she was 18 years old and quickly rose to the top thanks to her fashion forward image and the love triangle she had with Stephen Colletti and her then-friend Kristin Cavallari.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of her and her love rival Kristin’s feud.

Lauren got her own spin-off, The Hills, after Laguna Beach ended, before launching a fashion career in Los Angeles as the show’s biggest star.

Kristin Cavallari is a model and actress who is well-known for her

Kristin Cavallari, a 34-year-old blonde bombshell who was just finishing her junior year when Laguna Beach premiered, was a huge hit with fans who were addicted to the love triangle between herself, Lauren, and her boyfriend Stephen.

For the teens of the 1990s, watching her fights with Stephen became required viewing.

Kristin took over as the show’s narrator from Lauren in season two, and she remained central to the plot, winning fans with her too cool for school attitude.

Colletti, Stephen

Stephen Colletti, 35, not only made the cast of Laguna Beach fall in love with him, but he also had viewers at home swooning on their sofas with his Hollywood-league looks.

Stephen went on to play Chase Adams in One Tree Hill for five seasons, becoming the show’s undisputed heartthrob for two seasons.

His own series, Everyone Is Doing Great, was later produced and starred in by him.

Lo Bosworth is an actress who has appeared in several films.

Lauren ‘Lo’ Bosworth, now 35, was Lauren’s outgoing, outspoken BFF who enjoyed sharing her thoughts…

