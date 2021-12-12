Here’s Proof Kim Cattrall’s Absence on And Just Like That Has Caused Reactions

Here’s Proof Kim Cattrall’s Absence on And Just Like That Was Met With Reactions

Learn how Kim Cattrall “reacted” to her character Samantha Jones’ departure on HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival series, which does address her departure.

And with that, Kim Cattrall has said everything there is to say about her absence from the Sex and the City sequel series…without saying anything.

The 65-year-old actress, who has stated that she does not want to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in any future installments of the franchise, liked a few tweets about her and And Just Like That… shortly after it premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, December 6.

“Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off,” one of them said, alongside a red heart emoji.

“And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in,” read another tweet.

“And just like that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall,” a third tweet continued.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, as well as a slew of returning recurring cast members, star in And Just Like That…

Minutes into the premiere, the new series addresses Cattrall’s character’s absence, as well as a feud that recalls real-life events.

Samantha makes a touching gesture to Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That…

While many fans speculated that this means Cattrall will return, showrunner Michael Patrick King told Vanity Fair, “There was never a conscious thought of any return.”

He continued, “Our show has always been about breakups.”

“Kim had moved on, which was the stumbling block.

She has no desire to play Samantha.

So, what are we going to do about Samantha? No one wants to kill her, right?

Samantha is one of our favorite people.

Samantha is still alive and well somewhere.

So, how do we do this without making it unbelievable, as in, ‘Oh, she’s just somewhere in the city,’ etc.

We never see her again’? I constantly run into people I don’t want to see in the city.

That isn’t possible.”

“No,” King said when asked if he’d heard from Cattrall since the series premiere.

Last week, just days before the premiere of And Just Like That…, Cattrall…

