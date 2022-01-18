Here’s what Amber Portwood has to say about Farrah Abraham’s alleged assault arrest.

What Amber Portwood Has to Say About Farrah Abraham’s Arrest for Assault

Farrah Abraham’s recent arrest has weighed heavily on Amber Portwood’s former Teen Mom co-star.

Farrah was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault at Hollywood club Grandmaster Recorders after allegedly slapping one of the security guards on Nov. 2, according to E! News.

Following the alleged altercation, the reality star denied any wrongdoing, saying she was “tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, and conspired against.”

“It’s terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me, and I can’t even enjoy dinner because I’m the only one attacked and harassed out of three people,” she continued.

“As always, I look forward to going to court.

This is why I’m studying law to protect myself from more coordinated attacks.”

So, does Portwood, who has had her own legal troubles, believe Farrah’s claims?

“No,” she said in an exclusive interview with E! News’ Daily Pop earlier this week.

“I went through so much of my life way worse,” the author of So, You’re Crazy, Too? continued, “and if I sat there and never took responsibility for what I’ve done and say that everything was a set-up, I mean honestly I would just look like a fool.”

There’s no such thing as a set-up.

Things happen when you act the way you do.

Yes, I can say that some people don’t like you, but that isn’t against the law.”

Amber also updated us on her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley and her decision to invite him to the Teen Mom reunion.

“To be honest, me and Gary are going to fight all the time,” she admitted.

“When you co-parent, that’s exactly what you do.”

We don’t always communicate in the same way because we have different communication styles.

When you’ve known someone for 16 years, they’ve learned how to push your buttons, and you’ve learned how to push their buttons, and it’s just like, ‘Whatever,’ you know? You get over it in a couple days.”

To learn more about the Teen Mom reunion drama, watch our Daily Pop interview with Amber above!

So, You’re Crazy, Too? can be found in bookstores everywhere.

