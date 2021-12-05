Here’s What Britney Spears Did to Her Security Team on the Set of Her ‘Crossroads’ Movie

Crossroads presented some unique challenges for Britney Spears.

This is due to the fact that much of the road trip drama was shot in and from moving vehicles.

There were a few delays, as expected.

One of them, according to Spears’ co-star Anson Mount, “freaked out” the singer’s security team.

Spears plays Lucy Wagner, a high-achieving adolescent who embarks on an unexpected road trip with her childhood friends Mimi (Taryn Manning) and Kit (Zoe Saldana).

Ben (Anson Mount), a mysterious ‘bad boy’ with a past, and Lucy’s love interest, are along for the ride.

It is his yellow convertible that transports them from Georgia to Los Angeles.

According to director Tamra Davis, shooting the heavily car-centric film was a challenge.

According to the MTV docu-series Making the Movie: Crossroads, “When we were doing all those car things, I’m in a truck with all the equipment, following them with all the cameras and the lights,” Davis said. “And they’re on their own, in the car with walkie-talkies, and they never would listen to me!”

Manning also had some thoughts of her own.

During the filming of the 2002 film, Britney Spears and Taryn Manning attempted to stop the convertible to save a stray dog.

According to Mount, who recounted the incident in Making the Movie, this is correct.

“We hadn’t really notified anyone that this was happening,” Mount told MTV. “And the camera was on a moving truck in front of the car, and I was driving through this tiny little town in Louisiana.”

So word got out that Britney Spears is in a movie, and it’s being shot in our town.”

Mount went on to say that a stray animal in the road caught Manning’s attention.

“All of a sudden, a stray puppy appeared on the road, and Taryn dashed out and grabbed the dog,” Mount explained.

“The camera truck left, and we went in the wrong direction.”

So now I’m driving around with Britney Spears and a stray dog, and people are staring, and people are starting to show up.”

Furthermore, Mount stated that the snafu separated Spears from her security detail, which is significant given the pop star’s celebrity at the time.

Mount said, “Her security is nowhere to be found, and they’re freaking out.”

In a nutshell, Manning’s unplanned halt…

