Here’s What Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are Up to in the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

‘And Just Like That,’ Here’s What Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte Are Up to in the New ‘Sex and the City’

Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York are suddenly back in Manhattan, leading very different lives than they did a decade ago.

And Just Like That, the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot, premiered on HBO Max with two episodes, starting with “Hello It’s Me.”

Warning: There are spoilers ahead! If you haven’t seen the first two episodes of And Just Like That, don’t continue reading.

Fans got a better understanding of where the three friends are in life, so the title was appropriate.

The last time viewers saw the fashion-obsessed gang was in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, in which they traveled to Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) were married in the film.

Big (Chris Noth) kissed Aidan (John Corbett), her ex.

Big responded by purchasing a black diamond ring for her.

Charlotte (Kristin Davis) was concerned about her husband, Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), and the family’s younger, beautiful nanny. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) was fed up with being talked down to at work and quit her job at the law firm.

She was also having some difficulties as a mother.

After eleven years, the women now live in a completely different world.

The show opens with them all eating lunch and reminiscing about how wonderful it is to be back in their beloved New York City after the coronavirus pandemic had put the city on lockdown.

Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) is visibly absent from the group, and her absence is explained within minutes of the first stiletto step.

Here’s where the series’ leading ladies are in their lives at the start.

Carrie Bradshaw is a famous actress.

Carrie, a former sex and relationship columnist, is now a sex podcast host on the podcast XYandMe with host Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), who describes herself as a “queer, non-binary, Mexican-Irish diva, representing everyone else outside these two genders.”

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

‘And Just Like That’: Here’s What Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are Up to in ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot