Here’s What Chip & Joanna Gaines Tell Couples Who Want a Marriage Like Theirs

There’s no denying it: Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are #CoupleGoals.

The former Fixer Upper hosts and parents of five are sharing some relationship advice in this preview clip from Monday’s brand new episode of In the Room.

“For all the couples that come up to you or tweet you, ‘I want this. I want what you have. This is special.’ What do you say to them?” host Jason Kennedy asks the husband and wife of 16 years in the video.

“I think anybody can have it,” Chip reveals. “You know, at the end of the day I love Jo more than anything in the world and I think that when you start experimenting with this idea that I love something more than I love myself.”

“And I’m an arrogant, self-centered freak,” he continued. “I was not a person that was naturally built for marriage. I got married when I was a little later. I mean, we’re in the Bible Belt so my friends were all getting married at 21, 22 to having their first kid at 23, 24. And I was just like, ‘Y’all are crazy! Who would want to do that?'”

Even though Chip waited until his late 20s to get married, things worked out pretty well for him and Jo! Check out the sweet clip above.

