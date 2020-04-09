Here’s What Happened When Hilary Duff Let Her 8-Year-Old Son Do Her Makeup

Hilary Duff has a new makeup artist—her son Luca!

The 32-year-old actress let her firstborn do her glam and shared a photo of the finished look via Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“I’m getting my makeup done by an 8-year-old,” Duff told her followers.

Luca wouldn’t let his mom see his work until the very end. In fact, he wanted to keep the entire process a surprise. When Duff asked what vibe he was going for, Luca replied, “I’m not telling you.”

However, it seemed like the reveal was worth the wait. Luca went with a bold red lip and a mismatched eyeshadow palette.

“It’s subtle; it’s unique. I’ve never done a makeup like this before, but I like it—especially the left upper part,” Duff said, pointing to the crooked paint job.

Duff shares her son with her ex, Mike Comrie. She’s also the proud mom to daughter Banks, whom she welcomed with her husband Matthew Koma in October 2018.

During interviews with Parents magazine, Duff opened up about Luca’s special bond with Koma and how they call him his “bonus dad.”

“I think that Luca liking Matt was the biggest concern of Matt’s life,” the Lizzie McGuire star told the magazine two years ago. “He didn’t want to be forceful and bring a bunch of gifts over you know? He was like, ‘I am just going to let him come to me.’ I think it was a really smart move because now they have such a special relationship and they have their games that they play that I’m not really involved in. They call themselves the sweet team, and I’m the broccoli team, which is so unfair. Matt is so helpful and so great with Luca. He knows that Luca has a great dad too, so he is like, ‘I feel so lucky that I get to experience watching him grow up and be his special friend.'”

Like many people, the family of four has been social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Duff recently shared her tip for dealing with any tension during this time.

“Guys, whenever you’re mad at your man—these quarters are too tight to fight—just do little things like hide his phone in the couch, deep down in there,” she said.

Of course, fans shouldn’t read too far into her post.

“Even tho I hid his phone today, I still like him,” she wrote via the social network.

