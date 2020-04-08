Here’s What Happened When Jennifer Aniston Watched Ex John Mayer’s Instagram Live

Can’t a girl just watch an Instagram Live in peace?

With many Americans having a bit more extra free time as they stay at home and follow social distancing, some have found themselves watching a few more Instagram Lives. Jennifer Aniston is no exception!

Over the weekend, the Friends star came across ex-boyfriend John Mayer‘s account and decided to watch a portion.

For those wondering how we know such information, you can thank the handy dandy Internet. While John was speaking to his followers, some fans noticed Jennifer’s verified account pop up in the comments section. As for what she wrote, Jennifer chose three joy emoji’s.

While we’re trying to figure out what she was referring to, some watchers shared that John discussed a variety of topics during his Instagram Live including his fond memories of the late Bill Withers.

“Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful,” John reportedly shared during his chat. “Four percent of the things that I say are useful. 100 percent of the things he said were useful.”

Jennifer and John famously went out more than a decade ago. And while their romantic relationship didn’t work out, the pair appears to be on friendly terms.

Back in February, the duo was both spotted at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles at the same time. A source later shared with E! News that they weren’t together during the evening.

“They both come in frequently and it was just a coincidence they were there on the same night. They got up to leave around the same time and walked through the lobby with their groups, but it didn’t seem like a big deal,” our source shared. “John left on his own and Jen left with her friends.”

And when asked about the romance in Vogue back in 2008, Jennifer had nothing but kind things to say about the singer.

“We care about each other. It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, we maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful,” she recalled to the publication. “There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”