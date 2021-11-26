Here’s What Happens in the First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer That Isn’t Online Yet

The First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer Isn’t Online Yet: Here’s What Happens in ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

One of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year is The Matrix: Resurrections.

The science fiction film is the conclusion of a series that began in 1999 and is set to become The Matrix franchise’s most successful installment to date.

Much of the film is currently under wraps, and fans know very little about the film, which is set to premiere on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

Fans who attended CinemaCon this summer got an exclusive look at The Matrix: Resurrections, with some exciting new footage screened exclusively for them.

If you weren’t able to attend CinemaCon, you can still keep up with what to expect when The Matrix: Resurrections premieres on HBO Max with our detailed breakdown.

The Matrix: Resurrections was a long time coming.

The film was finally announced in 2019, after years of speculation.

However, a coronavirus (COVID-19) halted production for months.

Showrunners were able to resume filming in the summer of 2020, but fans wouldn’t learn much about the science-fiction epic until close to a year later.

Keanu Reeves’ classic role as NeoThomas Anderson will be reprised.

Other returning franchise favorites such as Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will join Reeves, who rose to prominence after the release of 1999’s The Matrix.

According to Collider, the film will introduce new cast members such as Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Ricci.

With a December 22 release date on HBO Max, fans will soon be able to enjoy a film that is shrouded in mystery.

Den of Geek dissected The Matrix: Resurrections’ trailer, delving into plot details.

In the trailer, fans get the impression that Thomas Anderson has completely forgotten about the Matrix and is being treated with mysterious blue pills in therapy, which appear to be suppressing his Matrix memories.

There is, however, a scene in the trailer that…

