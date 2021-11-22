Here’s What JoJo Siwa Wants in a Perfect Partner:

Here’s What JoJo Siwa Looks for in a Perfect Partner

JoJo Siwa is spilling the beans on what she’s looking for in a partner, and it turns out she has a short list.

On November 1, E! News caught up with the Dancing With the Stars contestant.

JoJo revealed the best thing a potential partner can be kind during an exclusive interview with 21 as she attended the 2021 American Music Awards—her first major event since her nine-month breakup from Kylie Prew, her girlfriend—and as part of the exclusive conversation, JoJo revealed that the best thing a potential partner can be is kind.

“All I want is someone who is genuinely nice,” JoJo told Francesca Amiker of E! News.

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star has come a long way since her Dance Moms days, as evidenced by her stylish look at the AMAs, which was devoid of her signature ponytail, glitter, and bright accessories, as well as the monumental year she’s had both professionally and personally.

JoJo not only came out in January, but she also started dating Kylie immediately, whom she described as “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend.”

A source told E! News in October that the couple had split up, but that hasn’t stopped JoJo from living her best life.

“I have a different feeling every day.”

My happiness grows every day,” JoJo told E! News in October.



“And my self-assurance grows by the day.”

And the thrill grows with each passing day.”

“Life is just so epic right now,” she continued, “that I’m just riding shotgun.”

I’m in the driver’s seat, but I’m traveling at 150 mph.

Take the wheel, Jesus.”

In the above Daily Pop clip, hear more from JoJo and your favorite stars on the AMAs red carpet!

